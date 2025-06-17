G-Dragon’s 'Too Bad' music video playing hourly at Shinsegae Myeong-dong
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:47 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 10:29
Fans of K-pop star G-Dragon have a new reason to visit Shinsegae Department Store in central Seoul. The retail giant has teamed up with the singer to have his music video play every hour, followed by a video to tell the time.
The large-scale digital billboard installed outside Shinsegae Square Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul plays the music video of "Too Bad" for a minute every hour before the clock strikes 12, starting at 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
A music video of "Too Bad" is played for 50 seconds, followed by a video of G-Dragon telling the time.
Shinsegae started the event in March. The company does not have a set date to end the event yet, according to a spokesperson.
Meanwhile, G-Dragon announced the third phase of his "Übermensch" tour on Tuesday, unveiling plans to perform in Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
The Big Bang member will hold concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 22, followed by performances at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 5 and the Paris La Defense Arena on Sept. 20.
