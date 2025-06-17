 G-Dragon’s 'Too Bad' music video playing hourly at Shinsegae Myeong-dong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

G-Dragon’s 'Too Bad' music video playing hourly at Shinsegae Myeong-dong

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:47 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 10:29
A video of singer G-Dragon plays hourly on the digital billboard installed outside the Shinsegae Square Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul. [SHINSEGAE]

A video of singer G-Dragon plays hourly on the digital billboard installed outside the Shinsegae Square Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul. [SHINSEGAE]


Fans of K-pop star G-Dragon have a new reason to visit Shinsegae Department Store in central Seoul. The retail giant has teamed up with the singer to have his music video play every hour, followed by a video to tell the time.
 
The large-scale digital billboard installed outside Shinsegae Square Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul plays the music video of "Too Bad" for a minute every hour before the clock strikes 12, starting at 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
 

Related Article

 
A music video of "Too Bad" is played for 50 seconds, followed by a video of G-Dragon telling the time.
 
Shinsegae started the event in March. The company does not have a set date to end the event yet, according to a spokesperson.
 
Meanwhile, G-Dragon announced the third phase of his "Übermensch" tour on Tuesday, unveiling plans to perform in Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
 
The Big Bang member will hold concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 22, followed by performances at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 5 and the Paris La Defense Arena on Sept. 20.
 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon Shinsegae

More in Industry

Amcham discusses economic priorities with U.S. gov't, business leaders during Washington visit

BTS's RM appointed global ambassador for Samsung's Art TV

G-Dragon’s 'Too Bad' music video playing hourly at Shinsegae Myeong-dong

Winning the attention war: How Duolingo captured the attention of 600 million people

Korean gaming industry blasts Tencent's alleged attempt to acquire Nexon

Related Stories

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)