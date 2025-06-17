 Gov't to help AI transformation of 10 industrial complexes for improved productivity
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Gov't to help AI transformation of 10 industrial complexes for improved productivity

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:41
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words ″Artificial Intelligence AI″ in this illustration taken on Feb. 19, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words ″Artificial Intelligence AI″ in this illustration taken on Feb. 19, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The government will select 10 industrial complexes to help support their application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to achieve enhanced productivity and find new business opportunities, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
 
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will provide a combined 140 billion won ($102.9 million) from the extra budget to the selected complexes by 2028 to help with their AI transformation, according to ministry officials.
 

Related Article

Earlier this year, Korea drew up a 13.8 trillion-won supplementary budget, which includes more than 1.8 trillion won aimed at boosting the country's competitiveness in the AI sector.
 
The beneficiaries will be picked among 24 smart green industrial complexes across the country, which have been working to create digital and low-carbon manufacturing infrastructure.
 
In detail, the planned investment will be used for building and securing the necessary infrastructure for AI transformation, such as graphic processing units, communications networks and AI solutions for manufacturing facilities.

YONHAP
tags Korea AI

More in Industry

Vaccine development center opens at Korea University thanks to donation from Hyundai honorary chair Chung Mong-koo

Gov't to help AI transformation of 10 industrial complexes for improved productivity

Korean companies mark record turnout at 2025 BIO USA

Amcham discusses economic priorities with U.S. gov't, business leaders during Washington visit

BTS's RM appointed global ambassador for Samsung's Art TV

Related Stories

As AI war rages, Korea seeks a place among giants

Autonomous tractor completes demo run

Generative AI most desired new subscription service among 20s, 30s: Poll

2024 World Smart City Expo convenes in Kintex

Twenty Korean startups launch generative AI association
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)