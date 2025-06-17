Gov't to help AI transformation of 10 industrial complexes for improved productivity

The government will select 10 industrial complexes to help support their application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to achieve enhanced productivity and find new business opportunities, the industry ministry said Tuesday.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will provide a combined 140 billion won ($102.9 million) from the extra budget to the selected complexes by 2028 to help with their AI transformation, according to ministry officials.Earlier this year, Korea drew up a 13.8 trillion-won supplementary budget, which includes more than 1.8 trillion won aimed at boosting the country's competitiveness in the AI sector.The beneficiaries will be picked among 24 smart green industrial complexes across the country, which have been working to create digital and low-carbon manufacturing infrastructure.In detail, the planned investment will be used for building and securing the necessary infrastructure for AI transformation, such as graphic processing units, communications networks and AI solutions for manufacturing facilities.YONHAP