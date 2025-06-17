More in Industry

LG Display to invest $923 million in next-generation OLED technology

Eco-friendly cars outsell gas, diesel vehicles for first time in May

KG Mobility stakes growth on hybrids, EVs in partnerships with BYD, Chery

Vaccine development center opens at Korea University thanks to donation from Hyundai honorary chair Chung Mong-koo

Gov't to help AI transformation of 10 industrial complexes for improved productivity