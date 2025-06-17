Reeling in mackerel prices

A shopper selects mackerel at a large supermarket in Seoul on June 17. To stabilize food prices, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced the previous day that it will expand tariff-rate quotas on products with notable price increases, such as mackerel and processed egg products, and include support for livestock and fisheries facility investments in a supplementary budget proposal. For mackerel, the government will implement a tariff-rate quota from July to December, cutting the duty from 10 percent to zero on 10,000 tons.[YONHAP]