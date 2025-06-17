 Vaccine development center opens at Korea University thanks to donation from Hyundai honorary chair Chung Mong-koo
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 14:12
Attendees at the opening ceremony for the Chung Mong-Koo Future Medicine Building, including Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, sixth from left, cut a ribbon during the ceremony at Korea University’s Mediscience Park in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul on June 16. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

A vaccine development center funded by the honorary chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, Chung Mong-koo, opened on the Seoul campus of Korea University, marking the business guru's commitment to the advancement of domestic vaccine infrastructure.
 
Funded by a 10 billion won ($7.35 million) personal donation from Chung in 2021, the facility was named in his honor to reflect his contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.  
 

The Chung Mong-Koo Future Medicine Building, located within Korea University’s Mediscience Park in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, held its official opening ceremony on Monday. The center will serve as a research hub for future medicine with a particular focus on vaccine development and infectious disease preparedness.
 
Korea University Medical Center cited the donation as foundational to establishing Korea’s first privately-led vaccine development platform.
 
The research center spans over 12,000 square meters across seven floors and houses multiple specialized units, including a Vaccine Innovation Center, a BSL-3 biosafety facility, and research labs dedicated to gene and cell therapy, precision medicine and advanced treatment technologies.
 
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung speaks during the opening ceremony for the Chung Mong-Koo Future Medicine Building at Korea University’s Mediscience Park in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul on June 16. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

High-end vaccine development equipment, such as IVIS imaging systems and G3 robotic workstations, has also been installed.
 
“My father believed that the most fundamental value of a company is the happiness of its people, and he spared no interest and support in helping all of us lead healthy lives, including nurturing medical professionals and treating the underprivileged,” Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung said during the ceremony.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
