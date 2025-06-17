Apple asks Korea to allow transfer of high-precision map data overseas

U.S. tech giant Apple has requested that the Korean government allow overseas transfer of the country's high-precision map data, following a similar move by Google earlier this year, government officials said Tuesday.According to the officials at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Apple filed its application with the state-run National Geographic Information Institute on Monday, seeking approval to export detailed 1:5,000-scale map data for use in its map services.It marked Apple's second attempt after an initial request was denied in February 2023 due to national security concerns. Google filed a similar request in February.With both Apple and Google now pressing for data export rights, the Korean government faces a policy dilemma amid ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.Unlike Google, which does not store its map servers in Korea, Apple maintains local server infrastructure, a condition that the government weighs in reviewing such applications, as it enables immediate response in the event of security breaches involving sensitive sites.Apple is more flexible than Google in accepting government-imposed conditions, including requirements to blur, camouflage or downgrade the resolution of sensitive sites, a practice followed by domestic firms like Naver and Kakao.While Google has only agreed to apply blur effects, Apple has reportedly expressed its willingness to adopt all three techniques to align with local regulations. The company has also indicated its intention to use SK Telecom's TMAP as the base data source.The government is expected to deliver a decision on Apple's request by September. Government deliberations on Google's pending application are still underway, with a final decision due by Aug. 11 following an earlier extension of the initial review period.Yonhap