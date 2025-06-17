Korea opens Orbit, its own version of the Las Vegas Sphere
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:29
It's like the Las Vegas Sphere, but better, according to its developers. A new immersive entertainment experience, fully developed with domestic technology, launched in Korea under the brand name Orbit.
The Orbit Immersive Dome Theater is a next-generation visual platform built inside a hemispheric dome with a diameter of approximately 30 meters (98 feet).
Lining the dome’s interior walls, a curved light-emitting diode (LED) screen wraps around the audience with a 270-degree field of view.
Unlike conventional theaters, this setup engulfs viewers in a seamless audiovisual environment, offering not just a passive viewing experience but the sensation of stepping into the content itself, according to its developers.
Immersive content developer Bauer Lab signed a three-party memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Futurenet and Smartiworks to co-develop and commercialize Orbit on June 4. The companies plan to take their LED dome solution global.
The team behind Orbit took cues from recent developments in immersive media, including the Sphere in Las Vegas and Cosm in Dallas and Los Angeles, both known for sports broadcasts and large-scale immersive visuals. However, Orbit sets out to surpass them in several areas.
The project introduces new paradigms in LED module design and installation. It also incorporates a media-server system that dramatically boosts utilization while conserving resources. The sound system is engineered to minimize distortion and maximize immersion while content delivery and maintenance are streamlined to ensure versatility and operational efficiency.
Hyundai Futurenet, an ICT affiliate of Hyundai Department Store Group, brings experience from deploying large indoor and outdoor media infrastructure in spaces like Incheon’s Inspire Resort's digital street Aurora, Hyundai Department Store, Shinsegae Simon and KT. It will oversee the construction of Orbit's dome LED screen.
Smartiworks, a specialist in high-resolution curved LED displays, will handle display design and supply.
Bauer Lab will lead integrated content development and operational platform design, drawing from its experience in planning immersive space content. It will also take charge of both the theater’s interior and exterior design as well as the development of the media system.
The three companies aim to build a new model of immersive theater that addresses the limitations of existing formats. They hope to position Orbit as the global standard in experiential media.
Orbit is “not just about hardware or screen systems,” said Bauer Lab CEO and Executive Director Cho Su-hyun.
“It’s a new kind of experiential platform that designs the audience’s gaze, emotions and even movement.” Cho added, “This will be a cultural infrastructure platform where stories — not technology — take center stage.”
