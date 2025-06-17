LG Display files patent suit in U.S. against China's Tianma Microelectronics

LG Display, a global leader in display panel manufacturing, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States against Chinese firm Tianma Microelectronics to protect its intellectual property, according to industry sources on Monday.According to the sources, the Korean company filed the suit Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, accusing the Chinese company of infringing on seven of its patents.The alleged infringements include those involving touch integration for mobile panels.The lawsuit claims that several of Tianma's products, including mobile liquid-crystal display, or LCD, and organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, panels, violate multiple LG Display patents.It marked the first time LG Display has taken legal action against a Chinese company over alleged patent infringement."Patent infringement is the unauthorized use of the time, capital and talent invested in developing proprietary technologies," an LG Display representative said. "We intend to respond decisively through legal action."Yonhap