Air Busan to relocate international operations to Incheon Airport's Terminal 2
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 17:07
Air Busan will relocate its international operations to Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport beginning July 29, the airport operator announced Tuesday.
The move is aimed at improving operational efficiency and easing passenger congestion during the peak summer travel season, according to the Incheon International Airport Corporation. Air Busan will become the 10th airline to operate out of Terminal 2, joining carriers such as Korean Air, Jin Air, Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
Currently, Air Busan operates from Terminal 1 alongside Asiana Airlines, foreign carriers and other low-cost airlines. The relocation is part of a broader strategy to streamline terminal usage and improve traveler convenience, the airport authority said.
In addition, Scandinavian Airlines System, which is scheduled to begin service to Korea in September, will also be assigned to Terminal 2. Some airlines currently operating out of Terminal 1, including Asiana Airlines, are expected to be relocated to Terminal 2 later this year.
To minimize confusion for passengers, Incheon Airport will work with Air Busan to step up advance notifications through text messages and notes on e-tickets for ticket holders.
The airport also plans to promote the relocation using both online and offline channels — including the airport’s website, social media, digital signage and announcement systems — and deploy additional staff at departure areas to assist travelers.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
