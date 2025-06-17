 Air Busan to relocate international operations to Incheon Airport's Terminal 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Air Busan to relocate international operations to Incheon Airport's Terminal 2

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 17:07
An Air Busan passenger plane is seen flying over Busan on Aug. 14, 2024. [YONHAP]

An Air Busan passenger plane is seen flying over Busan on Aug. 14, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Air Busan will relocate its international operations to Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport beginning July 29, the airport operator announced Tuesday. 
 
The move is aimed at improving operational efficiency and easing passenger congestion during the peak summer travel season, according to the Incheon International Airport Corporation. Air Busan will become the 10th airline to operate out of Terminal 2, joining carriers such as Korean Air, Jin Air, Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. 
 

Related Article

 
Currently, Air Busan operates from Terminal 1 alongside Asiana Airlines, foreign carriers and other low-cost airlines. The relocation is part of a broader strategy to streamline terminal usage and improve traveler convenience, the airport authority said.
 
In addition, Scandinavian Airlines System, which is scheduled to begin service to Korea in September, will also be assigned to Terminal 2. Some airlines currently operating out of Terminal 1, including Asiana Airlines, are expected to be relocated to Terminal 2 later this year.
 
Airplanes are seen at a runway at Incheon International Airport on June 27, 2024. [NEWS1]

Airplanes are seen at a runway at Incheon International Airport on June 27, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
To minimize confusion for passengers, Incheon Airport will work with Air Busan to step up advance notifications through text messages and notes on e-tickets for ticket holders.  
 
The airport also plans to promote the relocation using both online and offline channels — including the airport’s website, social media, digital signage and announcement systems — and deploy additional staff at departure areas to assist travelers.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags Air Busan Incheon International Airport Korea

More in Food & Travel

Air Busan to relocate international operations to Incheon Airport's Terminal 2

Foreign Ministry recommends Koreans depart Iran with Level 3 travel alert

Seoul to reopen Han River pools for summer with affordable entry, safety checks

Inspire resort makes waves with renovated Splash Bay water park

Seaside vistas, Zen and plenty of great food: Jangheung's bucolic charms soothe the world-weary traveler

Related Stories

Jin Air rakes in record $1 billion revenue in 2024

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

Korean Air nearly halves int'l flights from regional airports amid industry restructuring

Incheon Airport begins testing expanded passenger terminal

Two Kazakhstanis on the run after fleeing Incheon airport
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)