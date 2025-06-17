Rare chance to explore Mount Halla's crater lake expanded due to overwhelming demand
A rare opportunity to explore the Baengnokdam crater lake on the top of Mount Halla, initially limited to just 100 visitors, has been expanded to accommodate 2,630 people following overwhelming demand and a system crash during reservations.
The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center on Tuesday said it would expand the Baengnokdam visitation program — initially planned for just two days on July 12 and 19 — to run from July 7 to 24.
Located 1,660 meters (5,446 feet) above sea level, Baengnokdam is the highest spring in Korea. Its waters flow underground through Sanjitmul in Donghong-dong, Seogwipo, eventually joining the ocean via Jeongbang Waterfall.
The program is part of the second season of the “2025 Jeju National Heritage Visit Year” event, hosted by the Korea Heritage Service and organized by Jeju Province.
Initially, the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center planned to limit the program to 50 people per day for two days, totaling 100 participants. However, when the reservation system opened on June 2, demand surged so rapidly that all 2,630 people who applied within about one minute received confirmation texts — 26 times the intended number.
The center initially sent cancellation notices to those outside the 100-person cap. However, after further discussion, officials decided to accommodate all 2,630 confirmed applicants by extending the program’s duration.
The revised schedule will run daily except Sundays, from July 7 to 24. On weekdays, up to 200 people per day will be admitted in four groups of 50. On Saturdays, one group of 50 will be allowed.
“A lot of people were disappointed when their reservations were canceled because Baengnokdam, located near the Witse Oreum and the Namnyeok junction at 1,655 meters, has never been open to the public before,” said an official from the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center.
Addressing concerns about environmental damage from the larger crowd, the official explained that the newly accessible section is a short detour — about 10 to 20 meters (33 to 66 feet) — from the existing Namnyeok junction trail, minimizing the risk of damage.
Visitors will also have the chance to see a notable specimen of the Korean fir during the tour. The tree stands 6.5 meters tall and is estimated to be 72 years old. A native evergreen conifer of the pine family, the Korean fir is endemic to Korea and typically found in alpine zones of Mount Halla, Mount Jiri and Mount Deogyu. It is a flagship species of Mount Halla.
First introduced overseas in the 1920s, the Korean fir drew attention as a Christmas tree, leading to the development of over 90 hybrid varieties. However, the native species is now classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
