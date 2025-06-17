Royal teeth, artifacts uncovered at tomb site in Gongju
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:34 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:59
Two molars believed to have belonged to Baekje's (18 B.C. - 668 A.D.) 23rd monarch, King Samgeun (465-479), were unearthed during the reinvestigation of tombs No. 1 through 4 near the Tomb of King Muryeong in Gongju, South Chungcheong — offering a possible glimpse into the short, turbulent reign of a teenage king who ruled 1,500 years ago.
The discovery of human remains, such as teeth, in royal tombs from the Three Kingdoms period (57 B.C. to 668 A.D.) is considered extremely rare.
The Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday in a press release that "two molars were discovered in Tomb No. 2, along with ornate gold earrings,” adding that forensic analysis revealed they belonged to a teenager in their mid- to late teens.
Based on the age and context of the tomb, researchers concluded the remains likely belonged to King Samgeun — the grandson of King Gaero (21st king of Baekje) — who ascended the throne of the Baekje Kingdom at age 13.
Baekje history is typically divided into the Hanseong, Ungjin and Sabi periods, based on the kingdom’s capital. Among the kings who ruled during the Ungjin period (475–538), when the capital was moved to the city now known as Gongju. Samgeun is the only teenage king directly descended from King Gaero.
The royal lineage during this time proceeds as follows: the 21st monarch, King Gaero; the 22nd, King Munju, who was Gaero’s son; the 23rd, King Samgeun, Gaero’s grandson; the 24th, King Dongseong, son of Gaero’s son Gonji; and the 25th, King Muryeong, Dongseong’s brother.
Tombs No. 1 to 4, subject to the latest reinvestigation, are located northeast of the Tomb of King Muryeong. The layout follows a west-to-east order from Tomb No. 1 to 4. These tombs had been previously looted and partially excavated during the Japanese colonial period (1910-1945). The ongoing research investigation, which began in September 2023, is the first in 96 years since the last by Japanese scholar Garube Zion (1897–1970).
Notably, the reinvestigation of Tomb No. 2 yielded numerous artifacts, including elaborate gold earrings with blue glass beads. The earrings appear to be a transitional design between those from the Hanseong period and those found in the Tomb of King Muryeong from the latter part of the Ungjin period.
This suggests the tomb’s occupant reigned during the early Ungjin era. Also uncovered was a ring made of silver gilded with gold in a striped pattern, similar to artifacts found in the northern section of Hwangnamdaechong Tomb in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, pointing to close ties between early Ungjin-era Baekje and Silla (57 B.C. to A.D. 935).
“The results suggest that the individuals buried in Tombs No. 1 through 4 were royals directly related to King Gaero, including King Munju and King Samgeun,” said the Buyeo National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage under the heritage service. The institute held a press briefing on the findings Tuesday morning and will offer on-site public explanations at the excavation site in Geumsong-dong, Gongju, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)