End the politicized disputes over public institution appointments (KOR)

The ruling Democratic Party is ramping up efforts to remove public institution heads appointed under the previous administration. On June 13, Rep. Shin Hyun-young proposed a revision to the Act on the Management of Public Institutions that would allow the government to dismiss executives whose views significantly diverge from the current administration’s policy philosophy — even if their terms are not yet up. Democratic Party Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-hee echoed this in a recent broadcast interview, saying public institution leaders whose values differ from those of the current government should “make a voluntary decision.”Critics have pointed out the irony of Jeon’s statement, given that she completed her full three-year term as chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission despite friction with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. That experience has led some to call her remarks a case of “double standards.” More broadly, the ruling party’s attempt to force out officials through new legislation — despite holding both legislative and executive power — raises concerns about overreach. Retroactively applying such laws to current officeholders could even invite constitutional challenges.Still, there is a legitimate argument that governments need aligned personnel to effectively pursue their policy agendas. Every new administration wants to fill key posts with figures who share its vision. Political appointments also serve to reward loyal supporters. But this must be balanced against the principle of institutional continuity. Public institution heads and executives, whose terms are protected by law, cannot be arbitrarily replaced.The core issue is that term limits, originally introduced to ensure managerial independence and public accountability, have become shields for what critics call “burrowed-in” appointments. Outgoing administrations often dispatch loyalists to public institutions during their final months in office, only for those officials to face pressure to resign once a new government takes power. During the Moon Jae-in administration, such pressure led to the criminal prosecution of at least one cabinet minister. These repeated cycles of political tug-of-war over public institution appointments undermine governance and efficiency.Public institutions play a central role in delivering essential services and managing infrastructure. For these organizations to function effectively, alignment with the government's overall policy direction is important.It is time for a practical solution that puts an end to these recurring disputes. One option would be to align the terms of public institution heads with the presidential term, excluding key posts requiring strict political neutrality, such as audit or financial oversight roles. Another would be to mandate term expirations shortly after the end of a presidency. Korea could also consider creating its own version of the U.S. “Plum Book,” a registry of politically appointed positions that turn over with a new administration. This would bring clarity and transparency.The opposition raised similar concerns about public appointments during the previous administration, so this moment offers an opportunity for bipartisan reform. Rather than forcing resignations, the ruling party should seek consensus and engage the opposition to establish a fair, sustainable framework.It is time to move past the spectacle of appointment battles every time power changes hands.여당의 ‘알박기 공공기관장’ 퇴출 공세가 거세어지고 있다. 신영대 더불어민주당 의원이 지난 13일 대표 발의한 ‘공공기관의 운영에 관한 법률 개정안’에 따르면 임기가 남은 공공기관 임원이라도 현 정부의 국정 철학과 중대한 불일치 사유가 있다면 해임할 수 있다. 전현희 민주당 최고위원도 방송 인터뷰에서 “(공공기관장들이) 이 정부 국정 철학과 맞지 않는다면 스스로 판단하는 것이 바람직하다”고 말했다. 국민권익위원장 시절 임기 3년을 다 채우느라 윤석열 정부와 1년 이상 ‘동거’한 당사자가 이런 말을 하는 것은 ‘내로남불’이란 비판을 받을 만하다. 입법과 행정권을 모두 가진 여당이 우격다짐 법까지 만들어 임기가 남은 기관장을 쫓아내는 것도 적절치 않다. 게다가 기존 공공기관장과 임원에게 새 법을 적용하는 것은 위헌 논란까지 빚어질 수 있다.하지만 새 정부의 청사진에 따라 국정을 운영하려면 새 술을 새 부대에 담을 필요가 있는 것도 사실이다. 정권을 잡으면 국정 철학을 구현할 새 인물로 물갈이하고 싶은 것은 인지상정이다. 현실적으로는 집권에 기여한 이들에게 논공행상과 보상을 해야 할 필요도 있다. 그렇다고 임기가 보장된 공공기관장과 임원을 함부로 바꿀 수는 없다.문제는 경영의 안정성과 공공성을 지키기 위해 만든 안전장치인 임기가 ‘알박기 인사’의 방패가 되며 정치 논쟁이 돼버린 데 있다. 정권 말기 여권 인사 등을 공공기관장으로 내려보내는 낙하산 인사가 만연하고, 새 정부 출범 이후 불편한 동거와 사퇴 압박이라는 악순환이 되풀이되고 있다. 문재인 정부에서는 산하 기관장 사퇴를 종용했다가 해당 부처의 장관이 형사처벌을 받기도 했다. 정권이 바뀔 때마다 공공기관 인사가 정치 논쟁에 휘말리는 것은 국정 운영의 효율성을 위해서도 바람직하지 않다. 공공기관은 우리 사회의 공공서비스와 핵심 인프라 운영을 담당하는 곳이다. 그런 만큼 정부의 국정 철학과 방향을 공유할 때 효율적으로 움직일 수 있다.공공기관장 인사와 관련한 소모적인 논쟁을 끝내기 위한 합리적 제도 개선이 필요하다. 감사나 회계 등 엄격한 정치적 중립이 요구되는 자리를 빼고는 대통령 임기와 공공기관장 임기를 일치시키거나, 대통령 임기가 끝나면 일정 기간 이후 공공기관장 임기를 끝내는 방안을 고민해야 한다. 논란을 막기 위해 대통령 임명직을 정리한 한국판 플럼북(새 대통령과 함께 임기를 시작하는 주요 직위 목록) 도입도 검토할 필요가 있다. 대선 과정에서 야당도 공공기관 인사와 관련한 문제의식을 공유한 만큼 여당은 압박 대신 야당을 설득해 생산적 방안을 모색해야 한다. 정권이 바뀔 때마다 볼썽사나운 자리싸움을 해대는 것은 그만할 때가 됐다.