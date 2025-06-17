What new superheroes really need (KOR)

What if you suddenly gained a superpower? As a child, that idea might have seemed thrilling. As an adult, the thought feels burdensome. Experience has taught us otherwise — power, as Spider-Man famously learned, comes with responsibility. If it’s just enough to help with daily life, that’s one thing. But if you’re suddenly capable of saving the world like an Avenger, the pressure of where to begin could be paralyzing.In "Hi-Five"(2025), that anxiety fades. The film’s five rookie superheroes are not born with power. They acquire it through organ transplants — a narrative twist that reminds us they were once sick enough to need those transplants. That context makes their new abilities all the more moving.Park Wan-seo, played by Lee Jae-in, the daughter of a taekwondo instructor, can now run with impossible speed and strength. She used to skip school due to a heart condition. Her father still treats her like a fragile child, unaware of her transformation. Her sprint up a steep road is more than just a flashy scene — it’s a liberating moment for a girl with no friends and an overprotective parent.Aspiring writer Park Ji-seong, played by Ahn Jae-hong, and style-obsessed drifter Hwang Gi-dong, played by Yoo Ah-in, also seem socially isolated. Their clashing personalities play out like a real-life version of an online comment war. They don’t begin as heroes burdened with saving the world. But when one of them is in trouble, the other extends a hand. Gradually, they become a team.That act — reaching out and becoming part of a group — means everything to these unlikely superheroes. For Kim Seon-nyeo, played by Ra Mi-ran, the gesture is literal. She only activates her power by physically holding someone’s hand. She works selling probiotic drinks from a refrigerated cart. Despite personal struggles left mostly unexplained, she remains the most grounded and dependable of the group.Unlike Hollywood superheroes, Korea’s rarely dominate the box office. The filmmakers behind "Hi-Five" likely know this. These characters, who are closer to ordinary citizens than icons, are more relatable as a result. Their quirks and personalities drive much of the film’s appeal.Still, the story eventually returns to familiar patterns. As expected by Park Ji-seong — the self-aware writer character — the villain is another superpowered figure: cult leader Seo Young-chun, played by Shin Goo and Park Jin-young, who seeks immortality and others’ abilities. He is depicted as an unambiguous antagonist.One more note: The most enviable power belongs to Heo Yak-seon, played by Kim Hee-won, who heals others in secret after a factory accident. Though he feels their pain, a gulp of spring water revives him. Of all the powers in "Hi-Five,” his might be the one we wish we had.하루아침에 초능력이 생긴다면. 어렸을 때라면 좋아라 했을지 모르겠는데, 어른이 되고 보니 부담감이 몰려온다. 보고 들은 게 많은 탓이다. 이를테면 스파이더맨 시리즈의 명대사가 알려준 대로 ‘큰 힘에는 큰 책임이 따른다’는 건 기본. 일상에 소소하게 도움 되는 정도라면 몰라도, 어벤져스 시리즈에서 보듯 인류를 구하고 우주를 구할 수준의 능력이라면 언제 어디서 무슨 일부터 해야 할지 고민이 커질 것 같다.이런 생각을, 적어도 ‘하이파이브’의 초보 초능력자들을 보면서는 잠시 잊었다. 이들에게 초능력이 생긴 건 누군가의 각기 다른 장기를 이식받으면서. 다시 말해 장기 이식을 받아야 할 만큼 건강이 나빴다는 얘기다. 아버지가 태권도장을 하는 소녀 박완서(이재인)가 엄청난 속도와 힘으로 가파른 길에서 날듯이 달리는 모습은 그래서 더 쾌감을 준다. 심장이 안 좋아 학교를 쉬어야 했고, 딸이 달라진 줄 모르는 아버지의 과보호를 여전히 받아야 하고, 이래저래 친구 하나 없다는 아이의 놀랍고 당찬 순간이다.친구가 없어 보이는 건 작가 지망생 박지성(안재홍)과 겉멋 잔뜩 든 백수 황기동(유아인)도 마찬가지. 두 청년이 만나자마자 툭탁대는 모습은 온라인에 흔히 벌어지는 댓글 싸움의 실사판 같다. 이들이 혹여 인류를 구원하는 책임감에 짓눌리지 않을까 하는 걱정은 안 해도 된다. 그럼에도 상대가 곤경에 처했을 때, 외면 대신 손을 뻗으며 한 팀이 되어 간다.손을 잡는다는 것, 동료가 된다는 것은 이 영화의 초보 초능력자들에게 의미가 작지 않다. 비유가 아니라 실제로 손을 잡는 것은 김선녀(라미란)가 그 자신도 몰랐던 초능력을 발휘하는 방식이기도 하다. 그의 직업은 유산균 음료 등을 냉장 카트에 싣고 다니며 판매하는 ‘프레시 매니저’. 쉽게 말 못할 그만의 사연이 있음에도, 두 청년에 비하면 성실하고 살가운 생활인이다.할리우드 영화와 달리 한국 영화의 수퍼 히어로는 나왔다 하면 관객을 몰고 다니는 존재가 아니다. 이 영화의 제작진도 이를 모르지 않을 터. 수퍼 히어로보다 소시민에 가까운 이들이 초능력자가 된 덕분에 공감의 폭이 넓어진다. 각자의 캐릭터와 이를 관객에게 드러내는 방식은 재미를 준다. 그렇다고 이후 전개와 결말까지 전형성을 벗어나는 건 아니다. 창작물의 클리셰를 익히 아는 작가 지망생 박지성의 예상대로, 적은 또 다른 초능력자. 사이비 교주 서영춘(신구·박진영)은 남의 생명과 다른 초능력까지 탐하는 점에서 철저한 악당으로 그려진다.덧붙이자면 개인적으로 가장 탐나는 능력은 허약선(김희원)이 공장에서 사고가 났을 때 남들 모르게 발휘하는 치유의 능력. 다친 사람을 낫게 하면서 그 자신도 고통을 느끼지만, 다행히 생수를 들이켜는 것만으로도 회복이 된다는 설정이다.