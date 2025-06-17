Army antics: What did the BTS members get up to during military service?
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 14:03 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:53
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
While global superstar boy band BTS has been on hiatus for the past couple of years, the break hasn’t meant complete silence from its members during their time serving mandatory military service.
Throughout their enlistments, the members offered occasional glimpses into their lives in uniform — brief updates and snapshots that helped their loyal fans, known as ARMY, continue to feel connected.
Now, as the younger members have joined their older bandmates in their return to civilian life, here’s a look back at some of the memorable moments of those freshly out of the military.
V’s roller-coaster ride
Member V, who served in the Special Duty Team of the ROK Army II Corps Military Police Unit in Chuncheon, Gangwon, appears to have gone through some striking changes over the past 18 months.
Right before enlistment in December 2023, the singer shared that he weighed 62 kilograms (136 pounds) and had set a goal to reach 86 kilograms.
By February last year, he hit the 72.5-kilogram milestone. During a June 10 livestream on fan platform Weverse following his discharge alongside bandmate RM, V revealed that he touched 80 kilograms, before coming back to 67 kilograms.
“I used to have gobongbap,” said the member, referring to a bowl of rice stacked well above its limits. “I definitely got healthier after working out six days a week.”
Member RM also shared his weight journey, saying that he started at 69 kilograms, peaked at 83 kilograms last year, and now weighs 74 kilograms.
V also noted a shift in his personality. His “F” trait in MBTI personality type — which stands for “feeling,” indicating a tendency to follow one’s hearts and emotions — changed to “T,” for “thinking,” referring to a person who tends to follow logic and objectivity.
“I couldn’t really stand the kids playing the baby,” said V, referring to younger fellow soldiers, many likely much younger than the singer, considering that most Korean men enlist around the age of 20.
But at the same time, V has grown very much attached to fellow soldiers.
“I have come to genuinely cheer them for their dreams,” he said, “and wondered what I can do for them.”
Jungkook cooks, Jimin becomes an ace
While V was having gobongbap, Jungkook — known for his viral noodle recipes — put his culinary talent to use in the military kitchen.
“I can cook almost every Korean dish now,” he said during a livestream last December.
“But the cooking process is different [from cooking at home] because we need to make it in bulk,” he explained. “I try to make it as delicious as possible, but it’s not easy.”
Jungkook served alongside his bandmate Jimin at the ROK Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, as they enlisted together in December 2023.
Jimin stood out early, as he topped his class during his five-week basic military training and ended up representing his fellow soldiers to deliver the oath at the completion ceremony.
“I was so used to being a soldier, I briefly forgot that I was an entertainer,” said Jimin during a livestream on June 11, marking his and Jungkook’s return to civilian life.
Jimin apparently has a lot of stories to tell, according to the singer.
“Well, the time certainly did not fly for me,” he admitted. “A week felt like a month.”
Jungkook shared that he had “many sleepless nights,” adding that he shared many conversations with Jimin for the group’s future plans.
RM’s long nights
By seeing RM playing the saxophone on his way out of the military on June 10, one could guess that the member's service period was as smooth as jazz. But, the experience was tough at times, according to the singer.
RM served in the Army band at the ROK Army 15th Infantry Division in Hwacheon County, Gangwon, where he also learned how to play the saxophone.
“It felt like I was 17 again back in the trainee days,” RM confessed during a livestream on June 10 when talking about his Army experience.
“Not everything was fun and enjoyable, but that is how it is,” he said. “It had been a time for me to think about the things what I couldn’t have thought of before.”
During a solo livestream later that day, the leader opened up about his mental health struggles during service. He began suffering from severe insomnia starting in April last year, when the high-profile conflict between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin began to make headlines.
“There was one time that I couldn’t sleep for 78 hours,” RM confessed. “So many things were happening outside.”
He sought professional help and has been on medication ever since.
“Things have gotten better over the last year and two months on medication,” RM said. “But I’m still afraid of falling asleep.”
Now, only Suga remains in service. Suga is currently serving as a social service agent instead of joining the military due to a past injury, and is set to complete his mandatory service on June 21.
While there has been no official announcement on when BTS will fully resume group activities, speculation suggests it may come as early as the end of this year. Regardless, there is no doubt that BTS fever is back and so is the global ARMY — with the band and its fans poised to make a global impact again.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)