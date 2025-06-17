CNBlue's Jung Yong-hwa to release new EP as he celebrates 10 years since solo debut
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:30
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Jung Yong-hwa of rock band CNBLue will release his third solo EP "One Last Day" on July 3, his agency FNC Entertainment said Tuesday.
The new album comes a year and 10 months after Jung's previous album "Your City" was released in September 2023.
It also comes in tandem with the 10th anniversary of Jung's solo debut, which was in January 2025 with his first full-length album "One Fine Day."
Jung will also hold a solo concert, "Director's Cut: Our Fine Days," to celebrate the debut anniversary, FNC Entertainment said, without revealing the date as of Tuesday.
Jung debuted in 2009 as the leader of CNBlue. In a music market dominated by dance music, CNBlue thrived with its distinct sound best portrayed by hits such as "Loner" (2010), "I'm Sorry" (2013) and "Can't Stop" (2014).
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)