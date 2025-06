Elon Musk promotes Tesla Cybertruck using K-pop star G-Dragon in viral social media video

Elon Musk is leveraging K-pop star power to promote the Tesla Cybertruck, reposting a viral video of G‑Dragon stepping out of the vehicle at a Seoul event.The clip, originally shared by the Teslaconomics account on X, has racked up over a million views as of Tuesday, with Musk echoing the claim that the Cybertruck is a “giant marketing machine.”“For every person that sees it, the more people get interested in Tesla, and eventually buy one bc it’s simply the best,” said the post.G‑Dragon arrived in a Cybertruck wrapped with the “Peaceminusone” logo at a highball drink launch event held on Friday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel in Yongsan District, central Seoul.May Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, also shared a post from an account named “TCMesla” on Friday that called G-Dragon “the King of K-pop,” saying that the singer arrived at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in a “newly designed ’war vehicle' aka Tesla Cybertruck.”In November last year, G‑Dragon also made headlines when he appeared at Incheon International Airport in a Cybertruck.“It is highly unusual for both Musk and his mother to retweet a post that calls him the ‘King of K‑Pop’ at the same time,” Galaxy Corporation said Tuesday.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]