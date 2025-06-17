Elon Musk promotes Tesla Cybertruck using K-pop star G-Dragon in viral social media video
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:56
Elon Musk is leveraging K-pop star power to promote the Tesla Cybertruck, reposting a viral video of G‑Dragon stepping out of the vehicle at a Seoul event.
The clip, originally shared by the Teslaconomics account on X, has racked up over a million views as of Tuesday, with Musk echoing the claim that the Cybertruck is a “giant marketing machine.”
“For every person that sees it, the more people get interested in Tesla, and eventually buy one bc it’s simply the best,” said the post.
G‑Dragon arrived in a Cybertruck wrapped with the “Peaceminusone” logo at a highball drink launch event held on Friday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
May Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, also shared a post from an account named “TCMesla” on Friday that called G-Dragon “the King of K-pop,” saying that the singer arrived at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in a “newly designed ’war vehicle' aka Tesla Cybertruck.”
In November last year, G‑Dragon also made headlines when he appeared at Incheon International Airport in a Cybertruck.
“It is highly unusual for both Musk and his mother to retweet a post that calls him the ‘King of K‑Pop’ at the same time,” Galaxy Corporation said Tuesday.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
