 G-Dragon announces more shows as part of "Übermensch" tour
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:01
Singer G-Dragon during a concert in Macau [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon announced the third phase of his "Übermensch" tour on Tuesday, unveiling plans to perform in Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
 
The Big Bang member will hold concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 22, followed by performances at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 5 and the Paris La Defense Arena on Sept. 20 in Paris.
 

"G-Dragon continues to break his own records through the tour," his agency Galaxy Corporation said in a press release.
 
"Not only did he sell out all tickets to the Tokyo Dome, despite this being his first time in Tokyo in eight years, as the first K-pop solo artist to do so, he also sold out all tickets to the Osaka concert even though it was held on a weekday."
 
G-Dragon's world tour ″Phase 3″ poster [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon kicked off his tour with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in March. It was followed by performances in Japan, the Philippines and Macau.
 
It is set to continue in Australia next month with two concerts in Sydney on July 2 and 3 and Melbourne on July 6 and 7, which will be followed by concerts in Taiwan from July 11 to 13, Malaysia on July 19 and 20, Indonesia on July 25 and 26, Thailand on Aug. 2 and Hong Kong on Aug. 9 and 10.
 
G-Dragon also headlined the Head in the Clouds festival in Los Angeles on May 31, his first performance in the United States in eight years.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
