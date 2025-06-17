KARD to hold first Korean solo concert in 5 years in Seoul
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:51
- LIM JEONG-WON
Mixed-gender K-pop group KARD will hold its first domestic solo concert in nearly five years on July 19 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, its agency DSP Media said Tuesday.
The concert, following the release of new EP "Drift," coincides with the eighth anniversary of the group's debut, which falls on July 19.
The Seoul concert will be followed by the band's first world tour in five years. Stops other than Seoul were not unveiled on Tuesday.
Before hitting the road, KARD will release the new EP on July 2. The seven-track record picks up where its previous EP “Where To Now? (Part.1 : Yellow Light)” left off, this time offering an answer to the question posed in the title.
The new project reflects KARD’s musical growth and commitment to forging its own path despite uncertainty, with all members contributing to songwriting and production, according to DSP Media.
KARD debuted in 2017 as a rare mixed-gender group, made up of two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo.
Ticket reservations for the July 19 Seoul concert open to the public via Yes24 Ticket at 7 p.m. Thursday.
