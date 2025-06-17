 KARD to hold first Korean solo concert in 5 years in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

KARD to hold first Korean solo concert in 5 years in Seoul

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:51
Mixed-gender K-pop group KARD [YONHAP]

Mixed-gender K-pop group KARD [YONHAP]

 
Mixed-gender K-pop group KARD will hold its first domestic solo concert in nearly five years on July 19 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, its agency DSP Media said Tuesday.
 
The concert, following the release of new EP "Drift," coincides with the eighth anniversary of the group's debut, which falls on July 19.
 

Related Article

 
The Seoul concert will be followed by the band's first world tour in five years. Stops other than Seoul were not unveiled on Tuesday.
 
Before hitting the road, KARD will release the new EP on July 2. The seven-track record picks up where its previous EP “Where To Now? (Part.1 : Yellow Light)” left off, this time offering an answer to the question posed in the title.  
 
The new project reflects KARD’s musical growth and commitment to forging its own path despite uncertainty, with all members contributing to songwriting and production, according to DSP Media.
 
KARD debuted in 2017 as a rare mixed-gender group, made up of two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo.
 
Promotional images for KARD's upcoming solo concert ″KARD 2025 World Tour ‘DRIFT’ in Seoul″ [DSP MEDIA]

Promotional images for KARD's upcoming solo concert ″KARD 2025 World Tour ‘DRIFT’ in Seoul″ [DSP MEDIA]

 
Ticket reservations for the July 19 Seoul concert open to the public via Yes24 Ticket at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea KARD solo concert Drift EP

More in K-pop

Elon Musk promotes Tesla Cybertruck using K-pop star G-Dragon in viral social media video

Army antics: What did the BTS members get up to during military service?

KARD to hold first Korean solo concert in 5 years in Seoul

NCT's Yuta to go on first Japan tour as solo artist in October

Major gov't-hosted Hallyu festival to kick off this week

Related Stories

KARD sells more than 20,000 copies of 'Re:'

KARD set to release new EP 'Re:' on June 22

'MY' new EP

Yang Joon-il signs contract with Production Lee Hwang

Singer-songwriter Jukjae to begin tour of Korea on Nov. 19
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)