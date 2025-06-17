NCT's Yuta to go on first Japan tour as solo artist in October
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:42
- LIM JEONG-WON
Yuta of boy band NCT will launch his first-ever solo concert tour across Japan starting this October, his agency SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.
Titled “Yuta Live Tour 2025,” the tour will take him to 13 shows in 10 cities, including Tokyo, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Miyagi, Ishikawa, Hiroshima, Hyogo and Kanagawa.
The tour begins on Oct. 2 in Tokyo, continuing in to Kyoto for Oct. 18 to 19, Fukuoka for Oct. 31, Kumamoto for Nov. 2, Miyagi for Nov. 15, Ishikawa for Nov. 22, Hiroshima for Nov. 24, Hyogo for Nov. 28 to and Kanagawa on Dec. 6.
Before then, Yuta will also make appearances at major Japanese music festivals this summer, including “The MusiQuest 2025” in Tokyo on July 5 and the “Rock in Japan Festival 2025” on Sept. 20 — one of Japan’s largest rock festivals with over 200,000 attendees annually.
Yuta’s recent Japanese single “Twisted Paradise,” released May 14, topped the Oricon Rock Singles Chart for three consecutive weeks and landed No. 1 on Oricon’s monthly chart for May. It also reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in eight regions and hit the Top 5 in 13 countries and territories.
The announcement follows the success of Yuta’s 2023 showcase tour “Hope,” which sold out all nine shows across five Japanese cities.
Yuta made his debut as a member of boy band NCT 127, a subgroup of the NCT umbrella, in July 2016. He began his acting career in 2022 with the Japanese film, "High & Low: The Worst X."
