 Actor Jeong Ga-eun takes taxi driver gig to weather financial hardship
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Jeong Ga-eun takes taxi driver gig to weather financial hardship

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:43
Actor Jeong Ga-eun holds up her taxi driver's license in a video posted to her YouTube channel. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jeong Ga-eun holds up her taxi driver's license in a video posted to her YouTube channel. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Jeong Ga-eun, 47, revealed Monday that she'd passed an interview to become a taxi driver — her latest step in navigating postdivorce financial hardship. 
 
In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, Jeong documented her search for work in the taxi industry. The clip shows her cold-calling multiple companies to inquire about part-time driving positions, only to be repeatedly turned away. Most companies cited longstanding practices of not hiring women or part-time workers.
 

Related Article

 
Eventually, Jeong found a company willing to consider her. 
 
“Jeong is the first female employee at our company in 65 years,” a company employee said in the YouTube video. 
 
“You will learn about life while working as a taxi driver,” the employee said to Jeong.
 
“My father also drove a taxi,” Jeong said in response. “I heard all sorts of stories, and I believe I have a strong knack for the service industry.”
 
Jeong, who debuted as a model in 1997, rose to fame with comedic roles and variety show appearances. She married a business owner in 2016, with whom she had a daughter, but the two divorced the following year. She has spoken publicly about the financial demands of juggling parenthood and a career in broadcasting. 
Actor Jeong Ga-eun sits for an interview at a taxi company, which is depicted in a video on her YouTube channel. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jeong Ga-eun sits for an interview at a taxi company, which is depicted in a video on her YouTube channel. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Jeong Ga-eun actor taxi

More in Television

Actor Jeong Ga-eun takes taxi driver gig to weather financial hardship

Cops intervene in Hoverlab livestream about Kim Soo-hyun

So Ji-sub shows he's still got it with 'Mercy For None'

Tving and Wavve launch joint ‘Double Pass’ subscription ahead of merger

Actor Shin Ae-ra denounces fake online rumors of her death

Related Stories

Park Min-ji named Player of the Year at 2021 KLPGA awards

Why this athlete quit her 'dream job' at Google to play flag football in the Olympics

Seoul taxis suffer bumpy ride after drop in drivers, passengers

Still on a crusade for prosecution reform?

Song Ga-eun wins low-scoring Daebo hausD Open
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)