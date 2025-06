Actor Jeong Ga-eun takes taxi driver gig to weather financial hardship

Related Article Actor Jeong Ga-eun apologizes for inappropriate social media post

Actor Jeong Ga-eun, 47, revealed Monday that she'd passed an interview to become a taxi driver — her latest step in navigating postdivorce financial hardship.In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, Jeong documented her search for work in the taxi industry. The clip shows her cold-calling multiple companies to inquire about part-time driving positions, only to be repeatedly turned away. Most companies cited longstanding practices of not hiring women or part-time workers.Eventually, Jeong found a company willing to consider her.“Jeong is the first female employee at our company in 65 years,” a company employee said in the YouTube video.“You will learn about life while working as a taxi driver,” the employee said to Jeong.“My father also drove a taxi,” Jeong said in response. “I heard all sorts of stories, and I believe I have a strong knack for the service industry.”Jeong, who debuted as a model in 1997, rose to fame with comedic roles and variety show appearances. She married a business owner in 2016, with whom she had a daughter, but the two divorced the following year. She has spoken publicly about the financial demands of juggling parenthood and a career in broadcasting.BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]