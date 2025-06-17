Actor Jeong Ga-eun takes taxi driver gig to weather financial hardship
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:43
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Actor Jeong Ga-eun, 47, revealed Monday that she'd passed an interview to become a taxi driver — her latest step in navigating postdivorce financial hardship.
In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, Jeong documented her search for work in the taxi industry. The clip shows her cold-calling multiple companies to inquire about part-time driving positions, only to be repeatedly turned away. Most companies cited longstanding practices of not hiring women or part-time workers.
Eventually, Jeong found a company willing to consider her.
“Jeong is the first female employee at our company in 65 years,” a company employee said in the YouTube video.
“You will learn about life while working as a taxi driver,” the employee said to Jeong.
“My father also drove a taxi,” Jeong said in response. “I heard all sorts of stories, and I believe I have a strong knack for the service industry.”
Jeong, who debuted as a model in 1997, rose to fame with comedic roles and variety show appearances. She married a business owner in 2016, with whom she had a daughter, but the two divorced the following year. She has spoken publicly about the financial demands of juggling parenthood and a career in broadcasting.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)