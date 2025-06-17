체코 원전 계약은 “공동의 가치와 신뢰에서 시작”
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 07:08
Czech nuclear plant deal rooted in ‘shared values, trust’: Envoy
체코 원전 계약은 “공동의 가치와 신뢰에서 시작”
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Monday, June 9, 2025
Czech Ambassador to Seoul Ivan Jancarek sees his country's recently signed $18 billion deal with Korea to build two nuclear power reactors as more than a one-time infrastructure deal. Rather, he views it as a long-term strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared democratic values.
one-time: 일회성, 한 번만의
strategic partnership: 전략적 동반자 관계
이반 얀차레크 주한 체코대사는 최근 체코가 한국과 체결한 180억 달러 규모의 원자력 발전소 2기 건설 계약을 단순한 인프라 사업 이상의 의미로 보고 있다. 그는 이번 계약은 상호 신뢰와 민주주의라는 공동의 가치를 기반으로 한 장기적인 전략적 동반자 관계에서 비롯됐다고 본다.
Jancarek said in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily that his country when finding a partner for the nuclear power plant project sought for "someone who shares our values." He added, “It should be a democratic country that will continue to support our efforts in the nuclear industry and energy."
nuclear power plant: 원자력발전소
얀차레크 대사는 코리아중앙데일리와 인터뷰에서 체코가 원자력발전소 사업의 파트너를 물색하는 과정에서 “공동의 가치를 지닌 국가”를 찾고자 했다고 말했다. 그는 이어 “원자력 산업과 에너지 분야에서 우리의 노력을 지속적으로 지지해 줄 수 있는 민주주의 국가여야 했다”고 덧붙였다.
The contract, the Czech Republic’s largest procurement deal, had faced legal hurdles after losing bidder EDF of France filed for an injunction last month. A lower court had accepted EDF’s request for a preliminary injunction, which temporarily blocked the signing ceremony scheduled for May 7 — even as a Korean delegation was already en route to Prague. But on Wednesday, a Czech higher court reversed the decision, declaring the injunction illegal, clearing the way for CEZ-backed EDU II and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to move forward.
legal hurdle: 법적 난관
injunction: 가처분 명령
이번 계약은 체코 역사상 최대 규모의 조달 사업으로, 프랑스의 EDF가 계약에서 탈락한 뒤 지난달 가처분 신청을 제기하면서 법적 난관에 직면하기도 했다. 하급심 법원이 이를 인용하면서 5월 7일 예정돼 있던 체결식이 연기된 것이다. 당시 한국 대표단은 이미 프라하로 향하고 있는 상황이었다. 그러나 수요일(6월 4일), 체코 상급 법원이 가처분 결정을 뒤집고 이를 위법이라고 판결하면서, 체코전력(CEZ)의 자회사 EDU II와 한국수력원자력(KHNP)은 사업을 본격적으로 추진할 수 있게 됐다.
The KHNP's proposal won on merit, the ambassador said, because “every aspect — if you compare — KHNP was better.” The decision, he said, was also about who delivers “on time and on budget.” But for Prague, the collaboration goes far beyond reactors. Jancarek sees the Czech Republic as a natural gateway for Korean companies to access the European market — especially in fields like EV batteries, defense, mobility and quantum technologies. “
every aspect: 모든 측면
gateway: 관문, 입구
얀차레크 대사는 한수원의 제안이 “모든 측면에서 비교해볼 때 더 우수했기 때문에” 선정됐다고 밝혔다. 그는 “예산과 공기를 모두 지킬 수 있는 파트너가 누구냐”는 점도 중요한 판단 기준이었다고 덧붙였다. 그러나 체코 정부에 있어 이번 협력은 단순히 원자로 건설에 그치지 않는다. 얀차레크 대사는 체코가 한국 기업이 유럽 시장에 진출하는 자연스러운 관문이 될 수 있다고 강조했다. 특히 전기차 배터리, 방위산업, 모빌리티, 양자기술 분야에서 협력 가능성이 크다고 내다봤다.
The interview was conducted in late April at Moravia, a cozy Czech–Moravian restaurant in Mapo District, western Seoul, where the ambassador often unwinds over a glass of Moravian wine and dishes that remind him of home.
unwind: 긴장을 풀다
인터뷰는 지난 4월 말, 서울 마포구의 아늑한 체코 식당 모라비아에서 진행됐다. 얀차레크 대사는 이곳에서 종종 모라비아 와인 한 잔과 고향을 떠올리게 하는 음식을 즐기며 긴장을 푼다고 한다.
WRITTEN BY SEO JI-EUN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
