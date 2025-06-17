 Korean, Australian leaders discuss partnership, regional security on sidelines of G7
Korean, Australian leaders discuss partnership, regional security on sidelines of G7

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 10:54
Korean President Lee Jae-myung, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands at their first bilateral meeting in Calgary, Canada, on June 16 on the margins of the G7 summit. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

CALGARY, Canada — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he looks forward to visiting Korea this fall for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, during his first bilateral meeting with President Lee Jae-myung on Monday in Canada.
 
The two leaders met on the margins of the G7 summit and agreed to continue to strengthen communication and cooperation for substantive progress toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and to resolve North Korean nuclear issues, the presidential office said in a statement.  
 
As founding members of APEC, the two countries also agreed to actively cooperate for Korea's successful hosting of the APEC summit in late October.
 

Related Article

 
Lee and Albanese held their first phone call last Thursday and agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas. 
 
In their first in-person meeting, Albanese highlighted that next week marks the 75th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War, noting that Australian troops fought alongside South Korea.
 
He noted that the two countries are deepening their economic cooperation, including in the defense industry. Albanese said that Australia is also stable supplier of energy and resources to Korea.
 
Lee said that Korea and Australia are cooperating as "comprehensive strategic partners" for the stability and prosperity of the region and the international community. Albanese stressed that based on long-standing trust and solidarity, the two countries are actively cooperating in various fields such as national defense, the defense industry, clean energy and supply chains including critical minerals, the presidential office said.  
 
Korean President Lee Jae-myung, left, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands at their bilateral talks in Calgary, Canada, on June 16 on the margins of the G7 summit. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Lee also held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the two sides agreed to strengthen substantive cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and energy, the presidential office said.  
 
Lee expressed his appreciation for South Africa's sending of troops in support of South Korea during the Korean War.  
 
Lee added that South Africa is "a gateway for Korea to enter Africa," and asked the South African government to show interest in and support Korean companies operating in various fields such as energy and manufacturing in the country.
 
Ramaphosa in turn invited Lee to the G20 summit chaired by South Africa later this year in Johannesburg, said presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a press briefing.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae-myung Australia South Africa G7 summit

