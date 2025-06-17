Lee Jae-myung says Korea should not be ‘disadvantaged’ in tariff negotiations with U.S.
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 06:08 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 07:01
- SARAH KIM
"It is not desirable for diplomacy to benefit only one side and harm the other, so we must strive to create mutually beneficial results that benefit everyone," Lee told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to Canada for the Group of 7, or G7, summit. He addressed the attention put on his expected first meeting with U.S. Donald Trump at the summit, as it could set the tone for future tariff negotiations.
"Negotiations have so many variables, so it's hard to define specific details," Lee said. "However, the important thing is that we should at least not be in a more disadvantageous situation than other countries."
Lee, who has been a proponent of pragmatic diplomacy based on national interests, said he will do his best regarding the negotiations "because there are many overlapping conditions."
Korea launched on Monday a task force to deal with tariff negotiations with the United States and other related matters headed by Lee's new top trade negotiator Yeo Han-koo.
"Our businesspeople also said that if we have the same conditions as other countries, we will be competing in the same field, so why not give it a try?" Lee said, adding he felt "relieved after hearing that."
Regarding his decision to attend the G7 summit less than two weeks after taking office, Lee told reporters, "I considered not attending because of the many domestic issues, but there were also opinions that it was necessary to show the international community that Korea has quickly returned to normalcy."
Lee said he plans to strengthen summit diplomacy amid intensifying international competition. He stressed that his administration "places great importance on people's livelihood and the economy," and that "if Korea, as a trade nation, develops international relations, our companies' overseas expansion will also be smoother."
Lee played down allegations surrounding his prime minister nominee, Kim Min-seok, received illegal political funds from a conglomerate, saying that he expects Kim will be able to " sufficiently explain" himself at his confirmation hearing.
He referred to his stint as Gyeonggi governor, saying he plans to "do my best."
"It's not just about change on the surface, but the people's real livelihood that need to improve," Lee said. "In the end, won't the people be the ones to evaluate?"
Lee arrived in Calgary Monday and is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral talks and speak at an expanded session of the G7 summit Tuesday.
BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
