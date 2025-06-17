Postech announces application dates for international undergraduate admissions
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:16
Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) on Tuesday unveiled the application dates and processes for its first international undergraduate admissions slated for the fall semester of 2026.
According to Postech, applications will open on Sept. 26 and close on Nov. 3 via the Study in Korea website. The admissions results will be announced on Jan. 5, and the admitted students will begin attending school in the fall semester of next year.
This will be the first time that the university has launched an international undergraduate admissions track. Postech currently has an international graduate admissions program, but not one for undergraduates.
There will be two admission types: one for non-Korean students whose parents are also foreign nationals and another for Korean nationals who have completed primary and secondary education abroad.
Both admission tracks will go through the students’ application documents, grade-point averages and teachers' recommendations, “aiming to evaluate the students’ academic capabilities and potential,” according to the university.
After admission, the students will be offered full English classes, scholarship opportunities equal to domestic students and Korean language classes tailored for international students.
“By attracting more global talents, we will bolster Postech’s global competence,” said Lee Kang-bok, the dean of Postech’s admissions and student affairs.
Further information about Postech's international undergraduate admissions is available at adm-iu.postech.ac.kr.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
