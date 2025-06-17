 Delegation of North's state-run news agency departs for Russia to attend OANA meeting
Delegation of North's state-run news agency departs for Russia to attend OANA meeting

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 11:38
The Rodong Sinmun reports on June 5 that Kim Jong-un, right, met with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, during his visit to North Korea on June 4. [NEWS1]

A delegation from North Korea's state-run news agency, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), has left for Russia to attend a meeting of a regional association of news agencies, the KCNA said Tuesday.
 
The KCNA delegation, led by Vice President Kang Chol, left Pyongyang the previous day to attend the 19th plenary meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the KCNA said.
 

The trip came amid growing cooperation between the two countries across various fields, including defense, economy, public health and education, following North Korea's deployment of troops on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine.

Yonhap
