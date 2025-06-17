North Korea's premier sends congratulatory message to new Mongolian leader

North Korea's Premier Pak Thae-song has sent a congratulatory message to the newly appointed Mongolian prime minister and called for the development of bilateral cooperation, the North's state media reported Tuesday.Pak sent the message to Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav on Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, following Mongolian lawmakers' overwhelming approval of the former parliamentary speaker as prime minister.The message also expressed Pak's confidence that the traditional friendship and cooperation between the countries will develop for their mutual benefit.It also expressed hope for success in the prime minister's policies on developing the economy and improving the people's well-being.Yonhap