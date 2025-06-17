 North Korea's premier sends congratulatory message to new Mongolian leader
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:26 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 11:39
New Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar speaks after a vote in parliament in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on June 13. Mongolian lawmakers on June 13 swore in former top diplomat Gombojav Zandanshatar as the country's new prime minister, after his predecessor resigned following weeks of anti-corruption protests. [AFP/YONHAP]

North Korea's Premier Pak Thae-song has sent a congratulatory message to the newly appointed Mongolian prime minister and called for the development of bilateral cooperation, the North's state media reported Tuesday.
 
Pak sent the message to Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav on Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, following Mongolian lawmakers' overwhelming approval of the former parliamentary speaker as prime minister.
 

Related Article

 
The message also expressed Pak's confidence that the traditional friendship and cooperation between the countries will develop for their mutual benefit.
 
It also expressed hope for success in the prime minister's policies on developing the economy and improving the people's well-being.
 
 

Yonhap
North Korea's premier sends congratulatory message to new Mongolian leader

