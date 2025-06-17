North slams U.S. over 'strategic flexibility' to expand USFK role

North Korea on Tuesday slammed the United States over the resurfacing issue of "strategic flexibility" of the U.S. forces stationed in South Korea to expand their role to a broader region, calling it an "attempt of aggression."The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism in a commentary by an individual contributor amid speculation Washington may seek "strategic flexibility" of the United States Forces Korea (USFK) to broaden its role to better deal with China's growing assertiveness.U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the development of the Pentagon's 2025 National Defense Strategy to focus on raising "burden-sharing" with allies and deterring Chinese threats in the Indo-Pacific.The KCNA denounced the push as "extremely provocative," accusing the U.S. of harboring a "strategic intention to maintain its hegemonic position in the Asia-Pacific region.""It is a deep-rooted doctrine of aggression of the U.S. which has thought out under the pretext of promptly coping with the 'uncertain security threat' in any region on the earth since the end of the Cold War and evolved into a vicious one under the pretext of flexibility," the KCNA claimed.It also argued that the push for "strategic flexibility" would "ignite various elements of conflicts latent in Northeast Asia and bring about a huge chain explosion."The article warned that South Korea would serve as the primary forward base and that its armed forces would be drawn into war under the "subordinated structure" of its alliance with the U.S. if the USFK advances into major regions under an expanded role."The evermore reckless provocative acts of the enemies with the appearance of the present U.S. administration are giving us the justness and urgency for updating and building the most overwhelming and offensive deterrent and translating into the tough action signaling our great warning," the KCNA also said.Yonhap