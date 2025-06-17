North to dispatch 6,000 military engineers, construction workers to Russia
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 20:07
- YOON SO-YEON
North Korea will dispatch 6,000 personnel to Russia, reports said Tuesday.
According to Reuters, Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, announced that Pyongyang will send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military construction workers to Russia's Kursk Region.
The news comes on the same Shoigu traveled to the North under the direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
