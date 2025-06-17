Second supplementary budget to include emergency relief payments for all

Trial of former President Moon Jae-in to begin Tuesday

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee hospitalized due to severe depression

Image of anti-Yoon impeachment advocate receiving medal from Trump proven fake

Yoon apologizes for causing 'public concern' over first lady allegations, but decries wife's 'demonization'

Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee admitted to hospital as probe looms

Markets, bunkers and basketball: How President Yoon spent his vacation

Yoon's private home raided, prosecutors search for evidence of ties with shaman