 Former first lady Kim Keon Hee hospitalized due to severe depression
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:42
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol [NEWS1]

 
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was hospitalized at Asan Medical Center in Seoul due to severe depression, according to sources in the legal and medical communities on Tuesday.
 
Kim was admitted to the hospital on Monday and is currently receiving psychiatric treatment, according to the sources.
 

Last week, Kim reportedly visited the hospital’s psychiatry department for outpatient care due to symptoms of depression. At the time, the attending physician advised hospitalization, citing the seriousness of her condition. Kim initially declined and returned home, but decided to be hospitalized after her condition worsened.
 
Sources said she exhibited symptoms of hyperventilation during the early stages of her hospitalization and was also treated by the pulmonology department.
 
Yoon visited the hospital after completing his court hearing on Monday and stayed with Kim until later in the day. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
