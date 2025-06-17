Trial of former President Moon Jae-in to begin Tuesday
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:09
The trial of former President Moon Jae-in, who has been indicted on bribery charges, will begin on Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the first preparatory hearing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Moon will not be attending the session, according to his legal counsel.
A preparatory hearing is held before the formal trial to confirm the defendant’s stance on the charges and to arrange for evidence examination. Unlike formal trials, the defendant is not required to be present.
The court is also expected to address the defense's request to transfer jurisdiction. On June 11, Moon’s legal team petitioned the court to move the case to the Ulsan District Court, which has jurisdiction over Moon’s residence.
“The prosecution is questioning the former president’s general course of duties as part of a quid pro quo,” said Moon’s attorney. “In such a case, claiming that Seoul has jurisdiction simply because the duties were performed there is inappropriate. Consideration should be given to the former president’s advanced age and the difficulty of traveling eight to 10 hours round-trip with his security detail.”
The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Moon without detention on April 24 on charges of bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet and a former lawmaker, was indicted alongside Moon on charges of bribery and breach of trust.
Prosecutors believe that around 200 million won ($147,000) in salary and housing support paid to Moon’s son-in-law, Seo, by Thai Eastar Jet constitutes a bribe. Thai Eastar Jet is the overseas subsidiary of Eastar Jet, which prosecutors say was effectively owned by Lee. During the Moon administration, Lee served as president of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.
Prosecutors had requested that Moon’s case be merged with that of Cho Hyun-ok, the former presidential senior secretary for personnel affairs, who is already on trial. However, the Seoul Central District Court, which is handling Cho’s case, rejected the request.
