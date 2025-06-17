 Trial of former President Moon Jae-in to begin Tuesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Trial of former President Moon Jae-in to begin Tuesday

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:09
Former President Moon Jae-in speaks to reporters after voting in the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election at an early voting center in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on May 29. [YONHAP]

Former President Moon Jae-in speaks to reporters after voting in the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election at an early voting center in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on May 29. [YONHAP]

 
The trial of former President Moon Jae-in, who has been indicted on bribery charges, will begin on Tuesday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the first preparatory hearing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Moon will not be attending the session, according to his legal counsel.
 

Related Article

 
A preparatory hearing is held before the formal trial to confirm the defendant’s stance on the charges and to arrange for evidence examination. Unlike formal trials, the defendant is not required to be present.
 
The court is also expected to address the defense's request to transfer jurisdiction. On June 11, Moon’s legal team petitioned the court to move the case to the Ulsan District Court, which has jurisdiction over Moon’s residence.
 
“The prosecution is questioning the former president’s general course of duties as part of a quid pro quo,” said Moon’s attorney. “In such a case, claiming that Seoul has jurisdiction simply because the duties were performed there is inappropriate. Consideration should be given to the former president’s advanced age and the difficulty of traveling eight to 10 hours round-trip with his security detail.”
 
The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Moon without detention on April 24 on charges of bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet and a former lawmaker, was indicted alongside Moon on charges of bribery and breach of trust.
 
Prosecutors believe that around 200 million won ($147,000) in salary and housing support paid to Moon’s son-in-law, Seo, by Thai Eastar Jet constitutes a bribe. Thai Eastar Jet is the overseas subsidiary of Eastar Jet, which prosecutors say was effectively owned by Lee. During the Moon administration, Lee served as president of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.
 
Prosecutors had requested that Moon’s case be merged with that of Cho Hyun-ok, the former presidential senior secretary for personnel affairs, who is already on trial. However, the Seoul Central District Court, which is handling Cho’s case, rejected the request.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Moon Jae-in bribery trial court

More in Politics

Trial of former President Moon Jae-in to begin Tuesday

Second supplementary budget to include emergency relief payments for all

Ex-President Yoon attends 7th hearing of insurrection trial

Top office set to wrap up public recommendations for ministers, vice ministers

Prime minister nominee denies illegal political funding allegations

Related Stories

Ex-President Moon's former son-in-law indicted for bribery

Former President Moon Jae-in's embattled daughter indicted on bribery charges

Former Gyeonggi vice governor convicted for illegal payments to North Korea

Court delays President Lee's trial over alleged violation of election act

Ruling on leaflets to North Korea welcomed
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)