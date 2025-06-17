 Actor Hwang Jung-eum repays entire sum in embezzlement case, agency says
Actor Hwang Jung-eum repays entire sum in embezzlement case, agency says

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 16:49
Actor Hwang Jung-eum in an appearance on YouTube show ″Zzanbro″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Hwang Jung-eum has returned the full amount of money she allegedly embezzled from her former management company, her current agency said Tuesday.
 
"Hwang repaid the full amount she used in the form of a provisional payment from Hunminjeongeum Entertainment," Y.One Entertainment said in a statement.
 

“She liquidated personal assets and completed repayment on May 30 and June 5. All financial dealings between Hunminjeongeum Entertainment and Hwang have now been resolved.”
 
The actor acknowledged her shortcomings in managing a company and is "deeply reflecting" on her actions, the agency said, adding that she is taking all necessary legal steps to bring the matter to a close.  
 
"We once again sincerely apologize for causing concern. Moving forward, [she] will seek expert guidance even on the smallest matters and act with greater care and responsibility to restore trust," Y.One Entertainment added.
 
Hwang is accused of embezzling more than 4.3 billion won ($3 million) in company funds from Hunminjeongeum Entertainment, a family-run agency she wholly owns, in 2022. She reportedly invested around 4.2 billion won of that amount into cryptocurrency.
 
She was indicted without detention on charges of embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes and first stood trial at the Jeju District Court on May 15.


Hwang’s legal team admitted to all charges. The actor previously issued a public apology “for causing concern with such a shameful matter” shortly after the allegations became public.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
Appellate court dismisses NewJeans appeal on ADOR injunction

