 Authorities raid SPC Group after death of worker at Siwha plant last month
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 11:13
An SPC Samlip plant in Sihwa Industrial Complex, Gyeonggi [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor raided SPC Group on Tuesday over the death of a worker in her 50s at the company’s Sihwa plant last month.
 
“Since around 9 a.m., the police and the Labor Ministry have been executing a joint raid warrant at 12 locations within the SPC Samlip Sihwa factory and the company’s Seoul headquarters,” said the Siheung Police Precinct in Gyeonggi.
 

This marked the first raid since the fatal incident, which occurred 29 days ago.
 
Authorities said they deployed more than 80 personnel, including investigators and labor inspectors, to collect all materials related to occupational safety and health management at the Sihwa facility.
 
On May 19 at around 3 a.m., a female worker in her 50s died after being trapped in a spiral cooling conveyor on the cream bun production line at the Sihwa plant in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
 
Police and labor officials conducted a joint forensic inspection of the site on May 27 and launched a criminal investigation against plant officials. They had repeatedly requested a warrant for a compulsory investigation, but the court rejected the first three attempts.
 
After the fourth request, the court issued a warrant on Friday, enabling Tuesday’s raid to proceed.
 
 


