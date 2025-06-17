CEO of JDB Entertainment resigns over rumors of affair with idol
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 19:11
The CEO of JDB Entertainment, a talent agency founded by comedians Kim Jun-ho and Kim Dae-hee, has resigned following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an idol group member. The CEO is a married man with two kids.
“We are currently verifying the facts surrounding the recent matter,” JDB Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday. “The CEO has submitted his resignation, and we sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused.”
The controversy began when photos circulated on X showing the CEO hugging and walking closely with a girl who is not his wife in public.
Some online commenters alleged that the two were romantically involved.
The CEO previously appeared on the MBC variety program "Omniscient Interfering View," which documents the daily lives of celebrities and their agents.
The girl group member was reportedly a member of a so-called “live idol” group — units that typically perform in small theaters instead of on TV — that had been managed by EFG Music, a subsidiary of JDB Entertainment. After the photographs of the CEO and the singer spread online, EFG Music terminated its exclusive contract with the group on June 13 and revealed that the "singer left the live idol group."
JDB Entertainment is home to a number of comedians, such as Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Yoo Min-sang, Kim Ji-min, Kim Min-kyung, Hong Yun-hwa, Kim Min-gi, Shin Gi-ru, Oh Na-mi, Hong In-gyu, Park So-young, Lee Jeong-in, Han Yoon-seo and Kim Tae-won.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)