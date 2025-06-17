 CIO chief apologizes for shortcomings in martial law investigation
CIO chief apologizes for shortcomings in martial law investigation

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:37
Oh Dong-woon, chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), speaks to reporters as he arrives for work in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 22. [NEWS1]

The chief of the state anticorruption investigation agency apologized Tuesday for shortcomings in its probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.
 
Oh Dong-woon, chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), made the remark during a press briefing marking one year in office.
 

"We mobilized all available personnel and put all of our effort into the investigation, but considering what was expected of the CIO, there were areas where we fell short, and I apologize," he said at the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.
 
"We humbly accept both the support and criticism from the people and promise to dedicate ourselves further as an anticorruption investigation agency," he added.
 
The CIO led the early investigation into insurrection and abuse of power charges against Yoon following his declaration of martial law in December.
 
Yoon was later indicted by the prosecution and is currently standing trial.
 
On the CIO's investigation into allegations that the Defense Counterintelligence Command surveyed the political inclinations of former and current military leaders to meddle in personnel appointments, Oh said there has been "considerable progress."
 
"Though we are short-staffed, we are trying hard through raids and other means," he said.

YONHAP
