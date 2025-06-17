 Constitutional Court to begin impeachment trial of police chief next month
Constitutional Court to begin impeachment trial of police chief next month

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:49
Cho Ji-ho, commissioner-general of the Korean National Police Agency, attends a hearing of his insurrection trial at the Seoul Central District Court in this April 16. [YONHAP]

The Constitutional Court said Tuesday it will begin the impeachment trial of police chief Cho Ji-ho over his involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition next month.
 
The first preparatory hearing will be held at 3 p.m. on July 1, more than six months after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him.
 

Cho, the commissioner-general of the Korean National Police Agency, has been suspected of instructing officers to cordon off the National Assembly compound on the day of the martial law imposition Dec. 3 to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.
 
A preparatory hearing is held ahead of oral arguments to verify the arguments and evidence of the claimant and the respondent and schedule proceedings.
 
It is open to the public but does not require the attendance of the respondent.

YONHAP
