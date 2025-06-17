 Cooling mist, rooftop painting, parasol rental: Local governments get creative to fight heat waves
Cooling mist, rooftop painting, parasol rental: Local governments get creative to fight heat waves

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 16:13 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 18:37
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Pedestrians cool off under a shade canopy while walking through a fine spray of cooling mist near Busanjin Station in Dong District, Busan, on June 8, as early summer heat grips the city. [YONHAP]

As Korea braces for yet another blistering summer, local governments across Korea are ramping up efforts to combat the urban heat island effect. Measures include deploying water-spraying “cooling mist” devices, installing shade canopies and mobilizing water-spraying vehicles.
 
Seoul began implementing this year’s heat wave response plan on May 15 — more than two weeks before the summer season — in response to intensifying temperatures that authorities now describe as “climate disasters.” The response plan will continue until Sept. 30.
 

“Heat waves have intensified to the point of being considered climate disasters,” a city official said. “We launched this year’s measures in mid-May.” 
 
To curb rising urban temperatures, Seoul will expand cooling infrastructure. The city plans to install “cool roofs,” which reflect solar heat to lower indoor and rooftop temperatures, on 77 public facilities and households considered vulnerable to extreme heat. 
 
These roofs are coated with heat-reflective paint, which can significantly reduce building temperatures with just a simple paint job. Busan is also investing 263 million won ($193,300) to install cool roofs on 130 sites.
 
Seoul will also add 422 shade canopies in high-traffic areas such as crosswalks and public squares, supplementing the 4,140 already in place as of March. Water-spraying trucks will be deployed more frequently to directly lower road surface temperatures. A total of 187 vehicles will be dispatched to clean 1,973 kilometers (1,226 miles) of major roads and thoroughfares once or twice daily between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
 
Volunteers from the Game Rating and Administration Committee paint rooftops white as part of a “cool roof” project in Suyeong District, Busan, on May 30, to block heat and reduce air-conditioning costs during the summer. [JOONGANG ILBO]

“Cooling mist” systems, which emit a fine spray a water to lower the surrounding temperature, are gaining traction. Seoul will install 21 additional cooling units, bringing the total to 168. These will be concentrated in central Seoul along the stretch connecting Gwanghwamun and Sungnyemun to create a designated “Cooling Road.”
 
Daegu is preparing similar installations ahead of major summer events, such as the chicken and beer festival and a friendly football match with FC Barcelona. To promote the everyday use of parasols, eight districts and counties in Daegu — excluding Gunwi County — are running a parasol rental program.
 
Tailored measures for vulnerable populations are also being rolled out. Seoul has increased the number of senior care personnel by more than 1,600 from last year, reaching a total of 39,343. During heat wave advisories, care workers will call or visit seniors every one to two days. Daejeon is deploying 1,200 disaster relief helpers to check in with seniors in need of care at least twice a week.
 
Cooling mist is sprayed in a jjokbang, or subdivided housing area, in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 11, as early summer heat sets in. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Seoul has also organized a special task force to support residents of jjokbang, or tiny subdivided rooms. The team, made up of 10 units with 20 staff, will conduct patrols twice a day. Visiting nurses will also check in on elderly residents and those with underlying health conditions twice a week.
 
Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters is operating a special heat emergency response unit until Sept. 30. All 33 ambulances will be stocked with ice vests, saline solution and thermometers to provide emergency care for heat-related illnesses and transport patients. South Jeolla Fire and Safety Headquarters is similarly equipping 193 ambulances with heat-response kits.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
