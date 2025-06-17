Foreign Ministry recommends Koreans depart Iran with Level 3 travel alert
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 16:16 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 18:50
As armed conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs raised the travel advisory for all parts of Iran to Level 3 — "departure recommended" — effective 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The latest measure upgrades areas previously under Level 2.5 to Level 3, aligning them with regions already under Level 3. This means the entirety of Iran is now subject to the Level 3 travel alert, the second-highest of the ministry’s four-tier warning system.
The Foreign Ministry urged Korean nationals residing in Iran to take extra precautions for their personal safety and, if possible, to depart the country promptly following guidance from local diplomatic missions. It also called on those planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.
“The ministry will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and will take additional measures to ensure the safety of Korean citizens,” it said in a statement.
The conflict, triggered by a surprise offensive by Israel, has now entered its fifth day. The two countries have exchanged precision airstrikes and missile barrages, deploying advanced weaponry such as stealth fighters.
U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly issued evacuation advisories for American nationals in Tehran, heightening concerns over local security conditions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)