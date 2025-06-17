Foundation announces suicide prevention program expansion
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 14:35
With suicide deaths in Korea hitting their highest level since 2011, a nationwide effort to intervene more effectively in mental health crises is gaining momentum.
The Korea Life Insurance Philanthropy Foundation announced Tuesday it will significantly expand suicide prevention programs this year, including the installation of more crisis counseling phone booths on bridges and in high-traffic areas of Seoul.
Last year, 14,439 people died by suicide, a provisional figure that underscores the urgent need for intervention. In response, the foundation will upgrade its long-running “SOS Life Line” project by replacing aging handsets, improving visibility of the booths, and adding six new phones on the World Cup and Guri-Amsa Bridges.
These phones, which offer 24-hour counseling, recorded a cumulative 10,042 crisis consultations as of the end of last year.
A new booth-based system called “Maumui Jeonhwa,” will also be introduced later this year in Seoul — "Maum" is a Korean word that can be translated in English as mind, heart, feeling or spirit. "Jeonhwa" is a Korean word that relates to telephone use.
The phone booths will allow people to receive short mental health consultations accompanied by supportive messages.
Locations with heavy foot traffic are being considered for installation.
Exact locations will be determined by September, after which the foundation will gradually expand the number of booths following a pilot program.
A separate campaign aimed at reducing suicide among teenagers will also launch in the second half of this year. In partnership with snack maker Crown Confectionery, the foundation will print mental health and suicide prevention messages on the packaging of its popular snacks.
The foundation will also hold a contest to select a site for the second “Hello Market” bakery cafe in order to address mental well-being among older adults,
The café is designed to support elderly community engagement and emotional care.
“We will strengthen our social contribution activities with refined suicide prevention strategies, utilizing data accumulated over the years,” said Kim Jeong-seok, executive director of the foundation. “In particular, we will shift our approach to target teenage suicide prevention by actively using social media platforms."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
