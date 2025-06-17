 Independent counsel says in-person questioning of ex-first lady 'likely'
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:42
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee [YONHAP]

The independent counsel tasked with investigating corruption allegations linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee said Tuesday that she is likely to be questioned in person.
 
Min Joong-ki, who was appointed by President Lee Jae-myung last week, made the remark to reporters amid reports that Kim has been hospitalized with a non-critical illness.
 

"I think it is likely to happen," he said outside his office in southern Seoul, referring to questioning her in person. "Once the deputy special counsels are appointed, we will discuss it gradually."
 
Min said he learned of Kim's hospitalization from the news.
 
The former first lady has been accused of a string of irregularities, including involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, acceptance of a luxury bag and interference in election nominations.

