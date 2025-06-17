Korea issues special travel advisory for all of Iran
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:04
Korea on Tuesday issued a special travel advisory for all of Iran amid escalating military tension between Israel and Iran.
The Foreign Ministry said it has elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Iran to Level 3, which strongly advises Koreans there to leave the country. The alert takes effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The ministry said it will closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and take various measures to ensure the safety of Korean nationals.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
