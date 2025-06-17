Korean firefighters praised for 'swift response' after aiding Colorado highway rescue
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:49
An overseas training trip became a real-life emergency Friday when five Korean firefighters witnessed a violent crash on a Colorado highway and rushed to rescue an unconscious driver.
The five firefighters — Fire Sgts. Lee Ki-pyung, Pyeon Young-beom and Cho In-sung of the National Fire Agency’s Central 119 Rescue Headquarters, Senior Firefighter Kim Young-jin, and Fire Lt. Kim Goo-hyun from the Jeonnam Fire Services Headquarters — were returning to their hotel after a day of swiftwater rescue training when an overturned vehicle rolled over and nearly struck their van on Interstate 76, just outside Denver.
Without hesitation, the team pulled over, called 911 and rushed toward the wreckage. One vehicle had flipped, leaving the driver unconscious and trapped. The firefighters entered through the rear window, pulled the driver out and began CPR on the roadside.
“It was as if we had rehearsed it,” recalled Lee. “Two of us began controlling traffic and calling 911 while the other three approached the vehicle and initiated the rescue.” Lee added that the lack of professional equipment was a major drawback but emphasized that they did everything they could to save the victim.
Although a U.S. emergency crew arrived approximately 13 minutes after the crash, the driver did not survive. The U.S. team did extract another injured passenger from the same vehicle using hydraulic tools. The driver of the other vehicle escaped on their own with minor injuries.
Despite the tragic outcome, the Korean firefighters’ actions drew widespread praise. Colorado's Adams County Fire Rescue posted to Facebook that it was “incredibly grateful to these firefighters for their swift response.” The post was accompanied by a group photo of the Korean firefighters.
“This was a real-world example of Korean firefighters’ professionalism and commitment,” said Kim Jae-hyun, head of special response training at the National 119 Rescue Headquarters. “We will continue to protect lives, at home and abroad, in any situation.”
