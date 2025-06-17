 NTS refers SK Telecom to prosecutors on tax evasion allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

NTS refers SK Telecom to prosecutors on tax evasion allegations

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 20:48
SK Telecom's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [NEWS1]

SK Telecom's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [NEWS1]

 
The National Tax Service (NTS) referred SK Telecom and some of its former executives to prosecutors on charges of tax evasion related to alleged fake contracts with a fellow SK Group affiliate.
 
The tax agency recently held a deliberation at its Tax Offense Review Committee and concluded that the mobile carrier and its then-executives should be criminally investigated for evading value-added tax (VAT) and other tax liabilities, according to industry insiders on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The case centers on suspicions that from 2013 to 2015, SK Telecom fabricated contracts worth hundreds of billions of won with SK C&C, the group’s IT affiliate now known as SK AX. Authorities believe SK C&C inflated its sales by issuing false tax invoices based on those fake transactions, enabling it to dodge taxes.
 
Earlier this year, the NTS launched an unscheduled tax audit of SK Telecom, which led to the current referral to the prosecution. 
 
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office reportedly assigned the case to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office, which specializes in tax crime investigations.
 
The case is also under separate investigation by the police.
 
“We will cooperate diligently if we receive a request from investigators,” a SK Telecom spokesperson said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG WON-SEOK [[email protected]]
tags SK Telecom SK Group tax evasion National Tax Service SK AX SK C&C

More in Social Affairs

NTS refers SK Telecom to prosecutors on tax evasion allegations

Court rejects former President Moon's request to move trial

CEO of JDB Entertainment resigns over rumors of affair with idol

Former first lady Kim faces scrutiny over secure phone calls with senior presidential aide

Foreign caregiver program pits capital against Labor Ministry over cutting wages

Related Stories

[SPONSORED REPORTS] SK E&C diversifies energy businesses in push to go green

SK Telecom retiring a massive hoard of treasury shares

ICT Ministry completes its probe of Kakao service outage

SK Inc. takes full responsibility for data center fire that caused Kakao blackout

NTS seizes $900,000 in assets from tax evaders, launches probe into 710 individuals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)