New riverside rest area to open with views of Mount Bukhan
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 11:27
A new scenic rest area will open in northern Seoul where visitors can relax while gazing at Mount Bukhan and the flowing water of the nearby stream.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday that it will open a new riverside revitalization hub along the Ui Stream in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, by the end of the month. The project is part of the city’s “Seoul-style waterfront sensibility city” initiative launched in 2022, aimed at transforming local rivers into hubs for culture, economy and rest.
Taking advantage of its prime location that offers a view of both cherry blossoms and Mount Bukhan, the site will feature a waterside stand and a terrace. In cooperation with Gangbuk District, the city will also operate a weekend car-free street program in connection with the nearby Baeknyeon Market.
“The new riverside revitalization hub will enhance the restorative function of the Ui Stream with added cultural value, offering rest and inspiration to weary citizens,” said Gangbuk District Mayor Lee Soon-hee.
Eleven hubs and counting
The new Ui Stream hub is the 11th of its kind to open under the project. The city has already completed riverside revitalization zones along Dorim Stream in Gwanak District, Bulgwang Stream in Eunpyeong District, Segok Stream in Gangnam District and Godeok Stream in Gangdong District.
Among them, the very first hub — a cafe and waterfall installation along Hongje Stream in Seodaemun District — has attracted more than two million visitors since opening two years ago.
Three additional hubs — along Anyang Stream in Guro District, Mukdong Stream in Jungnang District and the Ui Stream site — are set to open later this month. The hub in Guro, built to complement existing waterplay and sports facilities, has been reimagined as a full-scale picnic zone for family visitors.
Reservations can be made on the city’s public service website on a first come, first served basis starting at 10 a.m. on the 25th of each month.
The Mukdong Stream hub, which opens on July 9, features a terrace cafe and a community space with a small exhibition and performance hall, centered on the theme of “a resting place filled with the scent of roses.”
By the end of the year, six more hubs will be launched along Yangjae Stream in Gangnam District in June, Seongbuk Stream in Seongbuk District in September, Gupabal Stream in Eunpyeong District in October, Danghyeon Stream in Nowon District in October, Yeoui Stream in Seocho District in December and Jangji Stream in Songpa District in December. Once completed, Seoul will have a total of 17 such riverside spaces.
Yangjae Stream’s revitalization zone, in particular, will be located where the forest trails of Mount Guryong and Mount Daemo intersect with Gaepo Park and the waterway of Yangjae Stream, offering a unique blend of natural and urban scenery.
“We plan to establish a total of 27 riverside revitalization hubs throughout Seoul by 2026,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.
Blending scenery, culture and community
To enhance the experience, the city plans to plant a variety of flowering trees and add interactive and visual elements such as media facades — light-based displays projected onto building exteriors. Other strategies include linking the riverside hubs with nearby traditional markets and local festivals to help turn the areas into regional landmarks.
“Seoul’s rivers are becoming places where citizens can enjoy nature and find emotional comfort in their daily lives,” said Jeong Seong-guk, director of the Seoul Water Circulation and Safety Office. “We will continue building connected riverside revitalization hubs across the city to transform Seoul into a linear waterfront park.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
