Police arrest woman who hit squad cars in Siheung chase
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:55 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:57
A driver led police on a dangerous early morning car chase through Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday, striking multiple patrol vehicles before being apprehended in Ansan.
The Ansan Danwon Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said it has charged the driver with reckless driving and obstruction of official duties.
The incident began around 6 a.m. near the Sihwa Interchange in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, Gyeonggi. The suspect allegedly refused a stop order from the highway patrol unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency and instead fled.
During the 13-kilometer (8-mile) pursuit, the driver struck six patrol cars in succession while evading officers. Authorities ultimately stopped her about 30 minutes later, at 6:30 a.m., in the middle of a road in Choji-dong, Danwon District, Ansan, by surrounding her with several patrol vehicles.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Police confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of arrest.
Officers are now conducting drug tests and further investigations to determine a motive.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)