Police investigate two men over male-female sauna sign swap prank
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:57
A man in his 20s has come under police investigation for allegedly tampering with signage in an elevator at a public bathhouse, causing a woman to mistakenly enter the men’s section where she was exposed to male bathers.
Incheon Michuhol Police Precinct said Tuesday that the suspect has been booked without detention on suspicion of obstruction of business.
The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on May 26 at a bathhouse in Michuhol District, Incheon. The suspect allegedly peeled off a sticker indicating the men’s bath on the third floor and switched it with a sticker indicating the women’s bath on the fifth floor.
After the switch, a woman in her 20s mistakenly entered the men’s bath, resulting in her body being exposed to the male patrons. She is reportedly receiving psychiatric treatment following the incident.
The police reviewed footage from the building’s CCTV and identified two suspects. One of them was summoned for questioning on Monday, during which he reportedly admitted to swapping the stickers “as a prank.”
Police said they are reviewing whether to pursue charges against the second man, who was with the suspect at the time.
The suspect voluntarily appeared for questioning, authorities said, adding that they are also considering whether additional charges are warranted in connection with the woman’s exposure.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)