Search continues for boy swept away while playing in Gangwon's Hongcheon River
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 09:13
Search operations resumed on Tuesday morning for a 15-year-old boy who went missing after being swept away by strong currents while playing in the Hongcheon River, Gangwon.
At around 6:30 a.m., firefighters deployed five pieces of equipment and 17 personnel to search for the boy.
On Monday at 6:40 p.m., a report was made to emergency services that four teenagers had fallen into the water while swimming near an apartment complex by the Hongcheon River in Hawagye-ri in Bukbang-myeon, Hongcheon County, Gangwon.
The boy went missing in the incident. Firefighters and police conducted a nighttime search until 11 p.m. but were unable to locate him.
Two female students who were with the boy were rescued by a soldier before emergency responders arrived. They were treated at a nearby hospital for hypothermia, dizziness and chest pains. Another male student managed to escape to safety and return home on his own.
All three survivors are reportedly in stable condition. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
