Seoul to reopen Han River pools for summer with affordable entry, safety checks
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 14:38
Starting this week, Seoulites and visitors can once again lounge poolside with a multi billion-won Han River view — for just a few thousand won.
The city’s popular swimming pools and water play zones along the iconic river are making a splashy comeback from Friday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday. More than 310,000 people visited last summer.
Six riverside aquatic facilities will open through Aug. 31, operating daily for a total of 73 days, 13 days longer than last year.
The facilities include swimming pools at Ttukseom, Yeouido and Jamwon Hangang Parks, and water play areas at Jamsil, Yanghwa and Nanji. The Mangwon and Gwangnaru swimming pools will remain closed this year due to ongoing construction.
The city classifies the facilities based on depth: areas with water deeper than 90 centimeters (3 feet) are designated as swimming pools, while shallower areas are considered water play zones.
Admission fees remain affordable. Swimming pool tickets cost 5,000 won ($3.70) for adults, 4,000 won for teens and 3,000 won for children. Water play zones charge 3,000 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,000 won for children. Children under the age of six can enter for free.
Discounts of up to 50 percent are available to certain groups, including older adults aged 65 and over; persons with severe to moderate disabilities — or, levels 1 to 3 — and one accompanying guardian; recipients of the Multi-Child Happiness Card and national merit honorees. Valid ID or certification documents are required for the discount.
All facilities operate daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with no scheduled closure days. However, services may be suspended in case of poor air quality or bad weather.
Each venue has its own attractions. The Nanji water play zone boasts an infinity pool offering one of the closest views of the Han River.
The Ttukseom swimming pool in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, features a lazy river where visitors can float on tubes, along with a 4-meter-high “aqua ring” showering visitors with water. Its proximity to Jayang Station on Seoul Metro Line 7 makes it one of the most accessible options.
The Jamwon swimming pool in Seocho District, southern Seoul, includes facilities for all ages, including a 1.5-meter-deep adult pool, as well as pools for teenagers and young children.
To ensure public health and safety, the city government will conduct daily on-site water quality checks and weekly laboratory tests for E. coli by the Seoul Institute of Health and Environment. Test results will be displayed in real-time on LED boards at each location.
The city also aims to prevent price gouging at food stalls.
“We will review proposed prices by comparing them to nearby Han River convenience stores before approving vendors,” a city official said. “Vendors charging more than the approved price during inspections will face penalties.”
A total of 62 safety personnel will be stationed across the sites. Medical staff, including licensed nursing assistants, will be present at on-site first aid rooms.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all citizens spending their summer by the Han,” said Park Jin-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Future Han River headquarters.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
