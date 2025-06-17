Lowering the bar

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok faces scrutiny over alleged irregularities in asset accumulation and debt transactions ahead of his confirmation hearing. Although Kim addressed key issues on June 17, the opposition People Power Party argued his explanations were insufficient. The ruling Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, has taken a more lenient stance, but some voices stress that the nominee for the nation’s second-highest office must undergo rigorous vetting. [PARK YONG-SEOK]