Lula’s choice, President Lee’s moment

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, was born the eighth child in a poor family. He dropped out of school in the fourth grade and began working at the age of 10, shining shoes and selling peanuts on the streets. At 19, he lost his left pinky finger in an accident at a metalworks factory. Fueled by resentment born of poverty and discrimination, Lula entered the labor movement, later founding the Workers’ Party. After three failed presidential bids, he finally won in 2002, becoming Brazil’s first left-wing president. His progressivism was not theoretical — it was rooted in personal experience.But Lula took a different path. Defying expectations, he embraced market-friendly policies. He focused on economic growth and free trade, declaring that the real way to help the poor was not by dividing the pie, but by expanding it. He complied with International Monetary Fund recommendations and rejected populism. Despite fierce opposition, he pushed ahead with pension reform, even against resistance from government employees and his core supporters — workers, the poor and rural communities. Lula responded by saying, “Lula the labor leader worked for workers. Lula the president works for all Brazilians.” It was a dramatic pivot.His commitment to unity was more than rhetorical. Lula formed a government that crossed ideological boundaries. He appointed a right-leaning lawmaker with a background as CEO of Boston Bank as central bank chief to reassure foreign investors. His vice president came from the conservative business world. Lula used the conflict-resolution skills he had developed in the labor movement to bridge political divides. He constantly engaged and persuaded his opponents, building trust with a leadership style grounded in communication and responsibility. Early in his presidency, Lula remarked, “In opposition, I could boast and speak freely. I had no responsibilities. Now we have power, and we must act responsibly.” Gradually, the Brazilian right — once wary of the radical labor leader — came to trust him. His personal choices sparked a virtuous cycle for the nation.Lula’s presidency became a legend. Between 2003 and 2010, Brazil’s economy grew at an average of around 5 percent annually. Some 21 million people escaped poverty and 36 million joined the middle class. Per capita GDP rose from $7,203 to $10,465. The unemployment rate dropped from 12.3 percent to 5.7 percent and inflation fell from 12.5 percent to 5.8 percent. By the end of his second term, Lula enjoyed an 87 percent approval rating. The global media called him “the world’s most popular president.” His second presidency, beginning in late 2022, has not matched that legacy, with support lingering in the 40-percent range amid deepening political and economic polarization. Now 80, he also faces health challenges. Still, Lula’s first term remains widely credited with rescuing Brazil.By contrast, Korea’s progressive presidents have struggled to transcend partisan politics. Roh Moo-hyun, who took office around the same time as Lula, pursued bold reforms such as the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement and pension reform. But his administration wavered between its political base and the market, generating constant instability. His successor, Moon Jae-in, regressed further. His administration was mired in ideological rigidity and factional loyalty, focusing more on redistribution than economic expansion. The wealth gap only widened.President Lee Jae-myung presents a different case. He is ideologically distinct from Roh and Moon, and his support base differs as well. Despite unease among many observers, there remains cautious optimism that Lee may outperform his progressive predecessors. In many ways, he resembles Lula. Lee was the fifth child of a slash-and-burn farming family and started working in a factory after finishing elementary school. Like Lula, he suffered a workplace injury. He rose through the ranks by championing the interests of workers and the underprivileged and took office amid economic hardship. Both faced publics torn between hope and fear. Both declared, “I am not a leftist.”Lee’s early words have raised expectations. He pledged to adopt “pragmatic market policies” and said he would implement both Park Chung Hee’s and Kim Dae-jung’s economic approaches. “What matters is people’s livelihoods — not ideology, political factions, or regionalism,” he declared. One hopes these statements mark a genuine shift to the center. He should also revise campaign pledges that lack feasibility or risk unintended consequences. Fulfilling every promise is not necessary. Nor should he push legislation through with arrogance, as if power has already secured his legacy. The public is watching.The first 100 days are crucial in establishing the tone and framework for governance. Lee must use this time to clarify his economic policy, make balanced appointments and set a stable course in diplomacy. Whether he will be remembered in five years as a successful, unifying leader hinges on the choices he makes now.