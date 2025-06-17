Three years of Yoon and Kim, two weeks of Lee

"One day, I received a calendar produced by the presidential office. Out of the 12 monthly photos, Kim Keon Hee appeared in five. There were countless images of dogs, too. At that moment, I thought, 'This country is heading in the wrong direction.'"A former senior official in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration recently made this comment during a dinner conversation. It was a story not widely known at the time. A later search suggested he was referring to the 2024 calendar distributed by the presidential office. The photos matched his description: many featured former President Yoon, his wife Kim Keon Hee, their pet dogs and even security dogs. Although the presidential office claimed the photos reflected the administration’s achievements and priorities in 2023, many saw them as resembling a personal photo album. For some, the calendar confirmed a sense that something was amiss in the state of governance.Setting aside the numerous allegations now under special counsel investigation, Kim’s photos alone generated several controversies. Among them were the image of her holding a Cambodian child with a congenital heart condition, which drew criticism for exploiting tragedy; her appearance in a seemingly staged shoot at Suncheonman National Garden; and her stroll across Mapo Bridge, which led to disputes over traffic control. These are now known online as the “three iconic Kim Keon Hee photos.” Each incident prompted awkward explanations from senior presidential aides, one of whom said, “The first lady is too young. She wants to do too much.” Officials planning overseas trips reportedly dreaded the additional protocol. “We were constantly blindsided by requests that violated diplomatic norms,” one staffer said. “With no second office for the first lady, every secretary’s team was pulled into handling her affairs.”Some aides, dubbed the “Kim Keon Hee line,” focused more on staying in her good graces than on national duty. One even likened her to a classic figure of irresistible beauty, a woman so captivating she could bring a country to ruin. Power entrusted by the people should be met with humility and restraint. The Yoon administration often projected the opposite.Yoon himself showed little apprehension from the start. Within days of his election victory, he began hosting informal dinners with media executives. This was during a time of major policy uncertainty, including the controversial decision to relocate the presidential office to Yongsan District in central Seoul. The gatherings involved heavy drinking, with Yoon allegedly using the pretense of “communication” to engage in rounds of soju-based cocktails. Several media executives described the meetings as exhausting and bewildering. The president reportedly made spontaneous remarks filled with half-formed ideas, many of which later weighed down his governance. The Yoon couple rarely seemed to grasp that political power belongs to the people, not to the individuals temporarily holding office. That disconnection eventually culminated in the now-infamous “martial law decree,” interpreted by critics as an attempt to discipline the public.It has now been two weeks since President Lee Jae-myung took office. While still too early for a full assessment, many observers note a relatively steady start. The noticeably fatigued appearance of his chief of staff has even come to symbolize the intense pace of the new administration. Public expectations remain high.One of President Lee’s remarks since taking office has drawn particular attention: “One hour of a public official’s time is worth 52 million hours when multiplied by the population.” The phrase reflects a view of public service that directly contrasts with the personalized approach of his predecessor. The core idea — that public office exists to serve citizens — underscores much of the criticism of the Yoon presidency and now serves as a marker of the Lee administration’s intent.After narrowly losing the 2022 presidential election, Lee reportedly called Yoon the next day and said, “Please, I sincerely hope you become a successful president.” Now, Lee stands in the position he once hoped Yoon would hold responsibly. The stakes for the country remain high, and success will depend on Lee’s adherence to that fundamental principle: Presidential power and time must be used for the people, not oneself.If President Lee does the opposite of what Yoon and Kim did, that path may become even clearer.